Citigroup Inc. Sells 11,977 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,977 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.14% of Landstar System worth $8,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Landstar System during the third quarter worth $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Landstar System during the second quarter worth $50,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System during the second quarter worth $55,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Landstar System by 40.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Landstar System during the second quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LSTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Landstar System from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen upped their price objective on Landstar System from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Landstar System from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.53.

Shares of LSTR opened at $162.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.30 and a 52-week high of $188.63.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.51%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

