Citigroup Inc. Sells 196,531 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,308 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 196,531 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.13% of Range Resources worth $7,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the second quarter worth about $178,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 11.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 661,343 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $11,084,000 after acquiring an additional 66,554 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,294,167 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $675,329,000 after acquiring an additional 451,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,267,511 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $71,523,000 after acquiring an additional 138,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

RRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Range Resources from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.52.

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $17.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.59 and its 200-day moving average is $19.00. Range Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $8.21 and a twelve month high of $26.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $302.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.15 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 22.48% and a positive return on equity of 17.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David P. Poole sold 12,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $305,098.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

