Citigroup Inc. Sells 26,042 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,042 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $7,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TAP. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 69.3% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 69.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 18.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.80.

TAP opened at $48.62 on Monday. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $42.46 and a fifty-two week high of $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.12 and a 200-day moving average of $47.45.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.22. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.02%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

