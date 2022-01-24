Citigroup Inc. Sells 26,300 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,339 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,300 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $7,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 193.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $79.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.42. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.51 and a 52 week high of $84.85.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2426 per share. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.67%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SSNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.89.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

