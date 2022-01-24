Citigroup Increases Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target to $42.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its target price increased by analysts at Citigroup from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.18% from the stock’s current price.

SLB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Oddo Securities began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price for the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Oddo Bhf began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.37.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

SLB opened at $35.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $49.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.82 and a 200-day moving average of $30.61. Schlumberger has a 52 week low of $21.23 and a 52 week high of $38.53.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $399,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLB. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 39.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,128,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $772,337,000 after buying an additional 6,878,959 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 32,434.1% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,022,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $192,766,000 after buying an additional 6,003,554 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,260,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $600,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796,866 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 82,708.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,858,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 447.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,015,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,300 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.