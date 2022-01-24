Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD)

Equities research analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on RPD. TheStreet cut Rapid7 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on Rapid7 from $141.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Rapid7 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Rapid7 from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.64.

RPD stock traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.36. The company had a trading volume of 774,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,098. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.15 and a beta of 1.34. Rapid7 has a 52 week low of $72.02 and a 52 week high of $145.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $139.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 9,060 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $1,079,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 220 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $26,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,316 shares of company stock worth $8,954,282 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Rapid7 by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after buying an additional 26,986 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,034,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Rapid7 by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,348,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,642,000 after buying an additional 40,495 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Rapid7 by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000. 99.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

