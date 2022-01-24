Citizens Financial Group, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $5.11 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) – Analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 20th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will earn $5.11 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.61.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.19.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $50.62 on Monday. Citizens Financial Group has a 12-month low of $35.09 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.86. The company has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFG. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 781.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 109,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 97,099 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 174,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,341,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,999,000 after purchasing an additional 219,562 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 56,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

