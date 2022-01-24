Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CTXS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citrix Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.14.

Shares of CTXS stock traded up $5.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $106.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,644,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.89. Citrix Systems has a 1-year low of $78.07 and a 1-year high of $145.19.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $778.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.55 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 155.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 11,642.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 238.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 382.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

