Civitas Social Housing (LON:CSH) Trading Down 0.6%

Civitas Social Housing Plc (LON:CSH) dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 94.39 ($1.27) and last traded at GBX 95.40 ($1.29). Approximately 3,150,954 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,573,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96 ($1.30).

The firm has a market cap of £587.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 95.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 101.13. The company has a current ratio of 9.50, a quick ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.25.

Get Civitas Social Housing alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of GBX 1.39 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Civitas Social Housing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.92%.

In related news, insider Michael Wrobel acquired 20,000 shares of Civitas Social Housing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.28) per share, with a total value of £19,000 ($25,634.11).

Civitas Social Housing Company Profile (LON:CSH)

Civitas Social Housing PLC was the first Real Estate Investment Trust offering pure play exposure to social housing in England and Wales. The Company is advised by Civitas Housing Advisors Limited. The Company's Ordinary shares are listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and were admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in November 2016.

Read More: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Civitas Social Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civitas Social Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.