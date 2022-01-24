Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc Forecasted to Post FY2026 Earnings of $1.32 Per Share (NASDAQ:CRXT)

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Clarus Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial analyst G. Fraser forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the year. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Get Clarus Therapeutics alerts:

Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $4.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CRXT. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Clarus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group started coverage on Clarus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

Shares of CRXT opened at $1.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.44. Clarus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $31.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRXT. Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Clarus Therapeutics by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Clarus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Clarus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Therapeutics Company Profile

Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.