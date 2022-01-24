Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.81

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.81 and last traded at $4.81, with a volume of 4522 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.14.

Several research analysts recently commented on CLNE shares. TheStreet lowered Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.42.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.65.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $86.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.49 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 39.10%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 63.7% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 12,206,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748,846 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 22.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,429,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,156,000 after buying an additional 2,249,203 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 17.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,779,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,563 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 82.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,044,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,754,000 after acquiring an additional 923,988 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 317.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 900,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,340,000 after acquiring an additional 684,780 shares during the period. 42.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

Featured Article: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.