Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Price Target Increased to $3.75 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $3.50 to $3.75 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barrington Research raised Clear Channel Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.36.

Shares of NYSE:CCO opened at $3.08 on Monday. Clear Channel Outdoor has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $3.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day moving average is $2.86. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.49.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $596.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Clear Channel Outdoor news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 61,793 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $203,916.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 105,500,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,906,000 after purchasing an additional 627,927 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC grew its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 46,774,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,760,000 after buying an additional 2,400,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,064,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,568,000 after buying an additional 2,441,296 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,090,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,384,000 after purchasing an additional 120,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legion Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 7.9% in the third quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 15,947,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,601 shares in the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

