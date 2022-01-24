Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.02

Shares of Clinigen Group plc (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.02 and last traded at $8.02, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clinigen Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.11 and a 200-day moving average of $8.38.

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines.

