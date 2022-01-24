CloakCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.30 Million (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000626 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and $1,434.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded down 21.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CloakCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000399 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00020038 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000072 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00008010 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,754,678 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CloakCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CloakCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.