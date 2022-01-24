Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NET. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $160.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.38.

Shares of NYSE:NET traded up $4.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $93.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,636,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,239,648. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.51. The company has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.26 and a beta of 0.53. Cloudflare has a 12-month low of $60.96 and a 12-month high of $221.64.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.70, for a total transaction of $11,089,904.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $421,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 695,355 shares of company stock valued at $107,160,094 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 434.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

