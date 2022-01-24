CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) will post $1.18 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for CME Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.14 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.21 billion. CME Group reported sales of $1.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CME Group will report full-year sales of $4.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.68 billion to $4.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.74 billion to $5.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CME Group.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CME Group from $230.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.00.

NASDAQ CME opened at $225.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.97. The company has a market capitalization of $81.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group has a 12 month low of $177.73 and a 12 month high of $234.04.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.10%.

In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $2,220,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total value of $109,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,545 shares of company stock worth $4,800,750. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $449,740,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,008,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,784 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,097,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,495,000 after purchasing an additional 951,681 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,552,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,941,308,000 after purchasing an additional 880,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 7,897.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 802,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,616,000 after purchasing an additional 792,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

