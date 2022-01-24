Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,698,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,227 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.35% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $93,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 24.8% during the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 25,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 208.1% during the second quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 113,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after buying an additional 76,901 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 52.6% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 37,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 13,072 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 15.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 390,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,161,000 after purchasing an additional 51,067 shares during the period.

CCEP stock opened at $56.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $44.33 and a 1-year high of $63.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.43%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CCEP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.37.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

