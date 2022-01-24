Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.12

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.12 and last traded at $11.13, with a volume of 356 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.55.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CGNT. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wedbush downgraded Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Cognyte Software from $36.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.22.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $734.51 million and a PE ratio of 385.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.89.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The medical device company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $118.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.83 million. Cognyte Software had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,272,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,512,000. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,505,927 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $72,047,000 after acquiring an additional 97,850 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,325,000. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,654,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,542,000 after acquiring an additional 301,363 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.