Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.94

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.94 and last traded at $12.02, with a volume of 21282 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.59.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CHRS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherus BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.40.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $959.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.70 and a 200 day moving average of $15.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.12). Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 63.72% and a negative return on equity of 133.21%. The company had revenue of $82.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 660,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,141,000 after purchasing an additional 103,886 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth $3,050,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,475,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,897,000 after acquiring an additional 214,504 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 146,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 61,246 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 700,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,504,000 after acquiring an additional 343,312 shares during the period. 98.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.