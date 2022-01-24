Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Gap Down to $191.97

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $191.97, but opened at $177.26. Coinbase Global shares last traded at $181.33, with a volume of 450,692 shares trading hands.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on COIN shares. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $415.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $444.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.45.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.45.
In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 17,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.77, for a total transaction of $6,195,574.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.41, for a total value of $2,534,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 421,144 shares of company stock valued at $136,837,785.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth approximately $1,301,556,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 45.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,767,013 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,084,400,000 after buying an additional 1,489,311 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 38.9% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,758,975 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,125,294,000 after buying an additional 1,333,733 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 173.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,868,164 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $424,970,000 after buying an additional 1,185,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at $341,269,000. 26.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Coinbase Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:COIN)
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.
