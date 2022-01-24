Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Gap Down to $191.97

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $191.97, but opened at $177.26. Coinbase Global shares last traded at $181.33, with a volume of 450,692 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COIN shares. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $415.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $444.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.45.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.45.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 49.96% and a return on equity of 89.37%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 17,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.77, for a total transaction of $6,195,574.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.41, for a total value of $2,534,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 421,144 shares of company stock valued at $136,837,785.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth approximately $1,301,556,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 45.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,767,013 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,084,400,000 after buying an additional 1,489,311 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 38.9% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,758,975 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,125,294,000 after buying an additional 1,333,733 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 173.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,868,164 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $424,970,000 after buying an additional 1,185,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at $341,269,000. 26.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

