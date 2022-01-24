Collateral Pay (COLL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,210.00

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 24th. Collateral Pay has a total market cap of $339,485.90 and approximately $1,210.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Collateral Pay has traded 25.8% lower against the dollar. One Collateral Pay coin can now be bought for $0.0548 or 0.00000150 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00049491 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,421.09 or 0.06632185 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00056466 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,374.43 or 0.99641920 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006468 BTC.

About Collateral Pay

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Collateral Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using U.S. dollars.

