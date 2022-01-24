Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) PT Raised to C$228.00

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) had its price objective raised by Raymond James to C$228.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 30.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares started coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$169.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$184.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of CIGI stock traded up C$0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching C$175.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,216. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$180.81 and a 200-day moving average price of C$169.01. Colliers International Group has a one year low of C$111.40 and a one year high of C$190.63. The company has a market cap of C$7.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.40.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

