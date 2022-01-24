Color Platform (CLR) Trading Up 63.7% This Week

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Color Platform has a market cap of $741,604.36 and $73.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Color Platform coin can currently be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Color Platform has traded 63.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,104.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $286.86 or 0.00794535 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.07 or 0.00255016 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004250 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00023848 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

