Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stake Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,964,610 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,946,861 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 0.6% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.68% of Comcast worth $4,292,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 2.2% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,158 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth $234,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 13,792 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,038,328 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $59,205,000 after buying an additional 417,656 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.48.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $50.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $232.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $46.29 and a 1 year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

