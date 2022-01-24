Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Trading Up 2.9%

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)’s stock price was up 2.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.27 and last traded at $51.17. Approximately 474,644 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 19,363,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.73.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Citigroup cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.48.

Get Comcast alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.64. The stock has a market cap of $224.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in Comcast by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 64,887 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after buying an additional 7,387 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $494,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 98,929 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after buying an additional 12,692 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Comcast by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 9,074 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.