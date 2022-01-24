Comerica Incorporated to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.32 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Comerica in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.29. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.08 EPS.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 15.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Comerica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.14.

NYSE:CMA opened at $89.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.48. Comerica has a 1-year low of $55.87 and a 1-year high of $102.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Comerica by 241.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 622,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,102,000 after buying an additional 440,188 shares during the period. Natixis increased its stake in Comerica by 227.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 542,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,700,000 after buying an additional 377,087 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,443,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Comerica in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,894,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Comerica by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,963,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,768,000 after buying an additional 337,917 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $311,970.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 567 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.48, for a total transaction of $50,168.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,684 shares of company stock valued at $846,244 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

