Comet (CMT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4.00

Comet (CURRENCY:CMT) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Comet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Comet has a total market cap of $6,030.33 and approximately $4.00 worth of Comet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Comet has traded 25.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 44.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Comet

Comet (CRYPTO:CMT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Comet’s total supply is 872,830 coins. The official website for Comet is cometcoin.com . Comet’s official Twitter account is @cometcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Comet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Comet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Comet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Comet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

