Comet Price Reaches $0.0064 (CMT)

Comet (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 24th. Comet has a total market capitalization of $5,595.56 and approximately $4.00 worth of Comet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Comet has traded down 31.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Comet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 31.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Comet

CMT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Comet’s total supply is 872,830 coins. Comet’s official Twitter account is @cometcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Comet is cometcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Comet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Comet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Comet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Comet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

