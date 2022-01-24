Commerce Bancshares, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Commerce Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 20th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

CBSH has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $67.97.

CBSH opened at $68.00 on Monday. Commerce Bancshares has a twelve month low of $61.81 and a twelve month high of $79.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.31.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 38.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 53,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 37,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 9,709 shares in the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 295,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,316,000 after purchasing an additional 14,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John K. Handy sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $154,785.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $89,034.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 23.71%.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.