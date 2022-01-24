Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €7.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) has been assigned a €7.00 ($7.95) price target by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CBK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.36) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.10 ($9.20) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.40 ($8.41) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.30 ($9.43) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.25) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commerzbank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €6.71 ($7.63).

Shares of CBK stock traded down €0.14 ($0.16) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €7.39 ($8.40). 8,082,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. Commerzbank has a 1-year low of €4.70 ($5.34) and a 1-year high of €7.97 ($9.06). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €6.88 and a 200 day moving average price of €6.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion and a PE ratio of -3.17.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

