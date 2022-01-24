Comparing Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) and Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) and Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bioventus and Axonics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bioventus 0 1 2 0 2.67 Axonics 0 0 6 0 3.00

Bioventus currently has a consensus target price of $21.33, suggesting a potential upside of 51.41%. Axonics has a consensus target price of $73.17, suggesting a potential upside of 48.32%. Given Bioventus’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Bioventus is more favorable than Axonics.

Profitability

This table compares Bioventus and Axonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioventus 3.67% 30.47% 10.17% Axonics -47.08% -17.83% -15.01%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bioventus and Axonics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bioventus $321.16 million 3.30 $16.41 million ($0.05) -281.80 Axonics $111.54 million 20.48 -$54.92 million ($1.83) -26.96

Bioventus has higher revenue and earnings than Axonics. Bioventus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Axonics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.0% of Bioventus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.0% of Axonics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Axonics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bioventus beats Axonics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bioventus Company Profile

Bioventus Inc. a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy. It also offers bone graft substitutes comprising allograft-derived bone graft with growth factors, demineralized bone matrix, cancellous bone in different preparations, bioactive synthetics, collagen ceramic matrix, and bone marrow isolation systems. In addition, the company provides Exogen systems for the non-invasive treatment of established nonunion fractures and certain fresh fractures. It serves physicians spanning the orthopedic continuum, including sports medicine, total joint reconstruction, hand and upper extremities, foot and ankle, podiatric surgery, trauma, spine, and neurosurgery in the physician's office or clinic, ambulatory surgical centers, or in the hospital setting. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women. The company was founded by Raymond W. Cohen, Guang Qiang Jiang, and Danny L. Dearen in March 2012 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

