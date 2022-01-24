Comparing Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) & SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) and SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Monte Rosa Therapeutics and SQZ Biotechnologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monte Rosa Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A SQZ Biotechnologies -432.38% -51.18% -30.52%

71.9% of Monte Rosa Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.8% of SQZ Biotechnologies shares are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of SQZ Biotechnologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Monte Rosa Therapeutics and SQZ Biotechnologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monte Rosa Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SQZ Biotechnologies $21.00 million 10.20 -$50.52 million N/A N/A

Monte Rosa Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SQZ Biotechnologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Monte Rosa Therapeutics and SQZ Biotechnologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monte Rosa Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80 SQZ Biotechnologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Monte Rosa Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $33.25, suggesting a potential upside of 164.31%. SQZ Biotechnologies has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 424.25%. Given SQZ Biotechnologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SQZ Biotechnologies is more favorable than Monte Rosa Therapeutics.

Summary

Monte Rosa Therapeutics beats SQZ Biotechnologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers. The company also develops CDK2 to treat ovarian, uterine, and breast cancers; NEK7 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, such as Crohn's disease, neurodegenerative disease, diabetes, and liver disease; VAV1, a target protein for autoimmune diseases; and BCL11A, a therapeutically-relevant protein in hemoglobinopathies. Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

About SQZ Biotechnologies

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer. The company also develops SQZ-AAC-HPV, which is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors in monotherapy and in combinations with other immune-oncology agents. Its additional platforms in development are SQZ Activating Antigen Carriers; and SQZ Tolerizing Antigen Carriers. SQZ Biotechnologies Company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

