Compass (NYSE:COMP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.65

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.65 and last traded at $7.67, with a volume of 10821 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.06.

COMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Compass from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Compass from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Compass from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Compass in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Compass has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.64.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.21.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Compass had a negative return on equity of 202.41% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. On average, research analysts forecast that Compass, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert S. Lehman sold 127,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total transaction of $1,177,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert S. Lehman sold 8,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $89,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,510 shares of company stock worth $1,270,900 over the last 90 days. 17.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

