Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 37.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,311 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.38% of Computer Programs and Systems worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 90,380.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 12.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the second quarter worth $192,000. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

In related news, insider David A. Dye sold 1,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $29,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Troy D. Rosser sold 11,618 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $363,527.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,818 shares of company stock worth $490,173 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CPSI stock opened at $27.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $404.28 million, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.73. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $37.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.42.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $70.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.12 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 5.91%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CPSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Computer Programs and Systems Profile

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.