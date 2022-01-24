Conduit (LON:CRE) PT Raised to GBX 640 at Berenberg Bank

Conduit (LON:CRE) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 620 ($8.46) to GBX 640 ($8.73) in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 45.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CRE. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.96) price target on shares of Conduit in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Conduit in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.46) price target on shares of Conduit in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Conduit alerts:

Shares of CRE stock opened at GBX 440.50 ($6.01) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 431.75. Conduit has a 12-month low of GBX 397.50 ($5.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 568 ($7.75). The stock has a market cap of £727.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.12.

In other Conduit news, insider Richard L. Sandor acquired 2,000 shares of Conduit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 440 ($6.00) per share, for a total transaction of £8,800 ($12,007.10). Also, insider Ken Randall purchased 55,000 shares of Conduit stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 452 ($6.17) per share, with a total value of £248,600 ($339,200.44). Insiders purchased a total of 83,500 shares of company stock valued at $37,449,500 over the last quarter.

Conduit Company Profile

Conduit Holdings Limited focuses on underwriting various reinsurance products. It intends to underwrite reinsurance policies in property excess of loss, short and long tail specialty excess of loss, short tail quota share, casualty excess of loss, and casualty quota share classes. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Conduit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.