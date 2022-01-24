Connectome (CNTM) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.30 Million

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. In the last week, Connectome has traded down 34.1% against the dollar. One Connectome coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000292 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Connectome has a total market capitalization of $127,967.88 and approximately $1.30 million worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Connectome

Connectome (CRYPTO:CNTM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. Connectome’s official website is connectome.to . Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

Buying and Selling Connectome

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Connectome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Connectome using one of the exchanges listed above.

