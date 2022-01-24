Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 39,634 Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,634 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,985,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Commvault Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 3.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 145.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 28,560 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Commvault Systems by 40.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Commvault Systems by 11.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,083,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,898,000 after acquiring an additional 210,057 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair cut shares of Commvault Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Commvault Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

CVLT stock opened at $66.36 on Monday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $56.99 and a one year high of $84.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 135.43, a P/E/G ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.26.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09). Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $177.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Commvault Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commvault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.