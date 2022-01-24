Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $3.28 Million in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 97,021 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,284,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of TripAdvisor as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 223.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 693,008 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $23,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,077 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 10.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,666,988 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $389,579,000 after purchasing an additional 944,748 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,658,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 76.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,707,717 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $68,820,000 after purchasing an additional 739,082 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 8.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,260,988 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $373,217,000 after purchasing an additional 717,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $27.49 on Monday. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.52 and a 12 month high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.49.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The travel company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.85 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 23.31% and a negative net margin of 24.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 100.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRIP shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.73.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

