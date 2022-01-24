Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 57.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26,760 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Bickling Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,618.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $960,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.25.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $162.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.40. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.87 and a 52-week high of $169.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.70%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

