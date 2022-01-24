Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $3.21 Million Investment in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 45,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 20,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,544,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $5,918,248.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $69.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.85. The company has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.07. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.47 and a 12-month high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 25.62%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HIG. Barclays increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

