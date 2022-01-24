Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 130,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,652,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Ares Capital by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 60,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its position in Ares Capital by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 13,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.8% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 28,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 2.0% during the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.6% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. 30.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARCC. Raymond James increased their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.84.

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $515,067.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $21.00 on Monday. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $17.15 and a 1-year high of $22.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.74 and its 200-day moving average is $20.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 90.29%. The company had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

