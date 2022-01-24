Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 55,918 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 55,918 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXPD. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,245,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,450,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,379,000 after buying an additional 818,513 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1,002.8% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 535,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,127,000 after buying an additional 486,600 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter worth $55,918,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,758,000 after buying an additional 368,421 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.50.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $434,545.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 7,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total value of $993,505.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,522 shares of company stock worth $2,905,801 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $116.18 on Monday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.82 and a 1-year high of $137.80. The company has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.05.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.32. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.16%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

