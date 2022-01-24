Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 47,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,881,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $87.11 on Monday. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $76.64 and a fifty-two week high of $92.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.78.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.06%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ES shares. Mizuho raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.14.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $161,454.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

