Conrad S. Ciccotello Buys 400 Shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) Stock

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) Director Conrad S. Ciccotello bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.69 per share, for a total transaction of $10,276.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:NDP traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.59. 9,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,740. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.27 and its 200-day moving average is $21.83. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $26.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Tortoise Energy Independence Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $858,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 187,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 28,998 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 73,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 34,974 shares during the period.

About Tortoise Energy Independence Fund

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

