Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Acquired by Infusive Asset Management Inc.

Infusive Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,096 shares during the period. Constellation Brands makes up 3.7% of Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $17,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 714.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,941,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,032,000 after buying an additional 1,702,889 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $180,482,000. HS Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,154,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 40.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,356,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,363,000 after buying an additional 392,318 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 17,574.6% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 354,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,968,000 after buying an additional 352,723 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.68.

Constellation Brands stock traded down $3.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $239.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,100. The firm has a market cap of $45.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -803.37, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $239.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.35 and a twelve month high of $258.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -310.00%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

