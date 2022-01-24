Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) Reaches New 52-Week High at $237.39

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $237.39 and last traded at $237.39, with a volume of 282 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $246.63.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $238.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a PE ratio of -822.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -920.00%.

About Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

