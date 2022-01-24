Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $22.58

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.58 and last traded at $22.58, with a volume of 643 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.57.

ROAD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Construction Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 59.71 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.22.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.84 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 5.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 10.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

About Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Construction Partners, Inc is a civil infrastructure company, which engages in construction and maintenance of roadways and highways. Its operations include manufacturing and distributing hot mix asphalt (HMA) for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with construction projects; paving activities, including the construction of roadway base layers and application of asphalt pavement; site development, including the installation of utility and drainage systems; mining aggregates, such as sand, gravel, and construction stone, that are used as raw materials in the production of HMA; and distributing liquid asphalt cement for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with HMA production.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.