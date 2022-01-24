ContentBox (BOX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2,614.00

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 24th. In the last seven days, ContentBox has traded 26.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ContentBox coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. ContentBox has a market cap of $466,514.33 and approximately $2,614.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00011285 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $104.95 or 0.00289912 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000091 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000415 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000112 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 84.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ContentBox

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling ContentBox

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

