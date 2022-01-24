ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.37

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.37 and last traded at $2.39, with a volume of 7633 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WISH. Zacks Investment Research lowered ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on ContextLogic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ContextLogic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.91. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.70.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 91.67% and a negative net margin of 33.67%. The firm had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.22 million. Research analysts predict that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Pai Liu sold 87,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $430,070.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 54,094 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $132,530.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,023,099 shares of company stock worth $4,205,937 over the last three months. Insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WISH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 374.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 10,521 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of ContextLogic by 707.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 105,108 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the second quarter worth approximately $428,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of ContextLogic by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

