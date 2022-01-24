Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.40

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.40 and last traded at $9.72, with a volume of 412785 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTTAY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day moving average of $12.02.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.48 billion for the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 4.21%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CTTAY)

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Autonomous Mobility and Safety, Vehicle Networking and Information, ContiTech, Powertrain, and Other/Holding/Consolidation.

